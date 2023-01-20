Assam Career Bongaigaon Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Bongaigaon Judiciary.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bongaigaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Grade-IV (Peon) .

Name of post : Grade-IV (Peon)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Minimum qualification is Class VIII passed and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the posts. Candidates possessing special skill may be given preference.

Scale of pay : Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 52,000/- + G.P. Rs. 3900/-

Also Read : Assam Career : Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2023

Age Limit : The candidate must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit will be relaxed in case of candidates belonging to reserved categories as per rules admissible.

How to apply : The candidate should submit duly filled up application in Standard Form along with self- attested copies of testimonials. The candidate should paste his/her recent passport sized coloured photograph in the given space of the application form and shall sign across the photograph. Three copies of the same photograph should be stapled on the top right corner of the application form. The envelope containing the application form should mention on it “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF PEON”. The application may be sent by post to the “Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bongaigaon, District Court Complex, Deuripara, Bongaigaon, P.O. & P.S. – Bongaigaon, District- Bongaigaon, Assam, PIN- 783380” or can also be dropped in the Drop Box labelled as “DROP BOX OF APPLICATIONS FOR THE POST OF PEON (Grade IV)” kept within the premises of C.J.M. Office (Bongaigaon). The applications must reach the office by February 4, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : MasterChef India 7 contestant Urmila Asher’s easy recipes for evening snacks