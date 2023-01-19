Assam Career Apply for Consultant vacancy in IIE Guwahati

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant under its Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Master Degree preferable with an MBA. PhD will be preferred

ii) Minimum 10 years of professional experiences proven track record of independently undertaking similar assignments.

iii) Ability to work independently and take responsibility

Also Read : Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Salary : Rs. 62,000/- to Rs. 85,000/- (Negotiable)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents through post to the Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam by 2 PM of January 30, 2023.

Candidates can also send their applications along with relevant documents through email to svep.iie@gmail.com by 2 PM of January 30, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra’s strikingly embroidered pantsuit is the perfect formal western party wear