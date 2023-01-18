Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research fellow (SRF) in the DST SERB (CRG) sponsored research project entitled “Fractal web based flexible interconnects” under the Principal Investigator of Dr. Ratul Kumar Baruah, Associate Professor, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Senior Research fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: M.E./M.Tech. in Electronics & Communication Engineering or relevant subject with 55% marks or equivalent CGPA along with (a) qualification in NET/GATE and (b) two years of research experience. Candidates with fundamentals in Semiconductor Physics will be preferred.

Age: Candidates shall not be more than 32 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Fellowship: Rs. 35,000/- (Rupees thirty-five thousand) only per month.

How to apply : Candidates may send their application in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with detailed biodata to the Principal Investigator through email: ratulkr@tezu.ernet.in subjected as “SRF DST SERB (CRG) Project within January 28, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

