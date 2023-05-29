Guwahati: While there has been no reported breakthrough in the mysterious death of Assam Police SI, Junmoni Rabha, the police said that the arrest of over 160 individuals involved was made in the smuggling of fake gold within the past two weeks.

The police statement reveals that the district of Lakhimpur witnessed the highest number of arrests, with 63 individuals currently in custody, followed by Sonitpur with 45 arrests.

These arrests follow the unfortunate demise of Junmoni Rabha, an Assam Police sub-inspector, who lost her life in a tragic road accident earlier this month.

Speculations arose suggesting that Rabha was investigating a case pertaining to fake gold smuggling, and some alleged that her death was staged.

Addressing these concerns, DGP GP Singh made a ‘commitment’ to eliminate the networks involved in counterfeit currency notes and fake gold within Assam within a month.

However, there seems no be no proper breakthrough in the death case of SI Junmoni Rabha.

While there was an announcement for a CBI investigation, there are no updates regarding the case being taken over by the CBI.

Although sources said that proceedings have been made, the government nor the police department have made any official statement in connection with the case after the announcement.