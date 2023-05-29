Guwahati: A team of the Vigilance & Anti Corruption, Assam Police arrested the circle inspector of Simla in Baksa on Monday on charges of bribery.

The accused was identified as Ganesh Barman, Circle Inspector at Simla, Baksa.

He was arrested based on a complaint that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 40 thousand. The money according to the complainant was demanded in order to provide them with some sort of “relief” in connection with a case.

Also Read: Assam: Pipeline burst in Guwahati, traffic disruption with spillage in Maligaon

Based on the complaint, the V&AC team laid a trap and nabbed him red-handed as he was accepting the money from the complainant.

2nd trap in last 12 Hrs! @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Inspector Ganesh Barman, Circle Inspector, Simla, Baksa, after he accepted Rs.40,000/- in his office from the complainant for giving relief to his relative in a criminal case @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/ieWM4gLkas — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) May 29, 2023

The V&AC in a tweet said, “2nd trap in last 12 Hrs! @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Inspector Ganesh Barman, Circle Inspector, Simla, Baksa after he accepted Rs.40,000/- in his office from the complainant for giving relief to his relative in a criminal case.”

Also Read: Meghalaya: UDP urges government to convene another all-party meeting on reservation policy

Over the past few months, the V&AC has been extremely active in terms of nabbing district-based officials involved in corruption.

They had arrested multiple lat mandals and officials working at revenue department offices.