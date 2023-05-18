Guwahati: A team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam police on Thursday caught red-handed and arrested an Assitant Commissioner of State Tax in Guwahati for accepting a bribe.

The arrested government official, identified as Minakshi Kakati Kalita, was arrested from her office at Kar Bhawan in Guwahati for accepting the bribe money from the complainant.

The arrested official demanded money from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions.

“However, unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for taking necessary legal action against the official. Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team of the vigilance and anti-corruption sleuths at Kar Bhawan in Guwahati and the official was caught red-handed, soon after she accepted the bribe amount of Rs 4,000 from the complainant,” said an official.

2nd trap of the day. @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Asst. Commissioner of State Tax in her office in KAR BHAWAN after she accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.

In a separate operation, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths caught red-handed a Lat Mandal from Nagarbera in Kamrup district while taking a bribe.

The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Mahendra Nath.