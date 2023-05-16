Guwahati: An employee posted at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the Sonitpur district of Assam was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe on Tuesday.

The accused official, Bobby Khan Saikia, a copyist at the Deputy Commissioner’s office was arrested after she demanded and accepted Rs 1,000 from a complainant in exchange of issuing certified copies of land documents.

The complainant had filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Saikia had demanded a bribe.

Also Read: Assam DGP warns obese cops to come to shape or face music

Acting swiftly, a team from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption laid a trap at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Saikia was apprehended at 2:30 PM, moments after accepting the bribe money from the complainant.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Smt. Bobby Khan Saikia, Copyist in the O/O Deputy Commissioner Sonitpur, Tezpur immediately after she accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for issuing certified copy of land documents. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/p5SFoRpsvs — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) May 16, 2023

The tainted money was seized, and Saikia was taken into custody with sufficient evidence against him.

Also Read: Assam: GMCH employee suspended for misbehaving with attendant

A case has been registered at the ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Legal proceedings are currently underway to ensure appropriate action is taken against Saikia.