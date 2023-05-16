Guwahati: The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) authorities put a Grade-IV employee under suspension on Tuesday for assaulting the attendant of a patient at the hospital premises.

The employee identified as Bimal Kumar Das, allegedly got into an argument with the attendant. He even later physically assaulted the person.

The entire scene was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the room.

The incident took place at the Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre (CN Centre) of GMCH.

The attendant was waiting for his relative who was admitted to the ICU.

He alleged that Das started assaulting him for no reason.

“I was waiting for my relative who was admitted to the ICU. Das came and started asking me for money. I told him that I did not have any money. He then started abusing me and even punched me,” the attendant said.

The attendant then reported the matter to the GMCH authorities.

Das was immediately suspended and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

The GMCH authorities have condemned the incident and said that strict action will be taken against Das. They have also assured that all patients and their attendants will be safe at the hospital.

The authorities have also appealed to patients and their attendants to report any kind of violence or misconduct by GMCH employees to the authorities immediately.