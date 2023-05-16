Guwahati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Assam and Meghalaya governments as well as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, to submit a final report detailing the action taken in the Mukroh firing tragedy.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) through its National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale had filed a case against the states of Assam and Meghalaya with the NHRC in November 2022 after the tragic and reprehensible incident in Mukroh village of Meghalaya where Assam police gunned down five civilians and one forest guard died in a retaliatory attack.

On February 21, the NHRC had issued orders to the states of Assam and Meghalaya as well as to the Govt of India to submit a status report regarding the investigation into the matter.

On March 6, the Joint Secretary of Meghalaya’s Home (Political) department submitted a report stating that the Magisterial Enquiry Report on the firing incident of the Mukhrow Village is under the examination of State Govt. and the one-man Commission examining the same has been extended for another two months.

Thereafter, on March 23, the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs submitted a statement stating that a meeting was convened on November 18, 2022, with Chief Secretaries of Assam and Meghalaya and Govt. of Assam were requested to finalize and enforce the SoP and take requisite measures to avoid the use of lethal weapons against the civilians/miscreants.

The current status report on the issue is still awaited.

The inordinate delay in providing justice to the victims of the Mukhrow firing is shameful and reflects the utter disregard of the govt of Assam and Meghalaya towards the lives of tribals of Meghalaya, TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale said in a statement.

It is shocking that the report of the one-man Commission instituted by the Meghalaya government is still pending and that the deadline has conveniently been shifted by another 2 months, he added.