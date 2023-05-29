Shillong: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has urged the Meghalaya government to immediately convene an all-party meeting to discuss the job reservation policy.

The party’s vice president, Allantry F Dkhar, made the request on May 28, stating that a delegation of all-party MLAs and leaders would also meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 29 to discuss the convening of the all-party meeting regarding the reservation policy.

During the meeting, UDP plans to present its suggestions and perspectives on the reservation policy.

Dkhar emphasized the need to involve an expert body to address the intricate details of the policy.

The first step, as proposed by Dkhar, is for the state government to arrange the all-party meeting, following which the responsibility of handling the reservation policy’s complexities can be assigned to an appropriate body.

While the Voters’ Party International (VPP) has demanded a review of the reservation based on population, Dkhar stated that UDP holds a different viewpoint.

They prioritize addressing the existing flaws within the reservation system and providing their insights on other relevant aspects.

Dkhar clarified that while the party recognizes the importance of initiating a general discussion on the reservation policy, the all-party meeting might not be the suitable platform to delve into the policy’s intricacies.

Therefore, during the meeting, UDP intends to propose the most appropriate body to effectively address the situation.

Dkhar also emphasized the significance of rectifying prominent issues within the reservation policy, highlighting that failure to do so could compromise the effectiveness of the roster system.