DHEMAJI: Assam’s Dhemaji district police posted at Silapathar Police Station have arrested seven persons including four women on Monday on charges of involvement with the much-hyped witch hunting case that took place at Bormukali-Balijaan village under Sissiborgaon circle in Dhemaji district.

The incident humiliating decent society, took place at Balijaan village under Silapathar Police station on May 17 last, where a large section of local villagers assaulted an innocent housewife leveling false and baseless charge of witchcraft practice.

The unruly villagers brutally tortured an innocent housewife and exiled her family from their native village.

The assailants also took the woman (victim) to the street, beat her up with a stick and shed her dress at a public place thereby outraging modesty.

The victim’s son Nabajyoti Taid lodged a complaint with Silapathar Police Station on May 22, demanding legal action against the assailants of his mother.

The complainant has alleged that the assailants maligned his mother with black magic practice in order to snatch land and other properties possessed by their family at Balijan village.

He has also requested the Dhemaji Superintendent of Police to monitor the case and ensure a free and fair investigation.

The police following investigation of the case (No 105/2023) under sections 325/354/506/34 IPC and R/W section 7 of Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, prevention & protection) Act, 2015 arrested seven persons including four women in connection to the witch hunting case, while they are searching to nab more persons involved with incident.

The arrestees are presently under Dhemaji police custody.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Dhemaji has given an instruction to Silapathar Police through Dhemaji Superintendent of Police to deal with the case as early as possible.

The investigating officer of the case is unwilling to disclose details of the case investigation, but said that they have collected evidence and identified the accused and others involved with the incident.

The officer-in-charge of Silapathar police station inspector Mahidhar Taye said the higher ups of the police department have given him certain instructions to deal with the case with firm hand.

Terming the incident as an act of ‘Human right violation’, elite sections of the society urged the law enforcing authorities to ensure fair investigation of the case and punish the culprits under relevant laws.