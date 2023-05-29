Guwahati: Chaos ensued in Guwahati’s Maligaon on Monday morning after another major water pipeline burst below the under-construction Maligaon flyover, resulting in massive water spillage and severe traffic snarls.

The incident occurred amidst the ongoing construction work carried out by the state government authorities.

However, the exact cause of the pipeline burst remains unknown at present.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another devastating water supply mainline pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati.

The incident, which occurred last Thursday, not only left several families homeless but also caused significant damage to nearby houses and swept away numerous vehicles. Tragically, one woman lost her life, and several others sustained injuries in the vicinity of the incident.

A three-member committee has been constituted to probe the incident.

A notification has been released by the Assam Housing and urban affairs department in this regard stating that a three-member panel will launch an enquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam has also initiated a separate inquiry into the incident.