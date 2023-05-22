GUWAHATI: Is the sudden announcement of the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results a ploy of the state government to divert the media’s attention from the ‘mysterious’ death of police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha?

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Monday (May 22) declared the results of the HSLC (class 10) exams held earlier this year.

It may be mentioned here that, in previous years, the government or the SEBA used to inform the public about declaration of the results at least a couple of days before.

However, this was not the case this year. On Monday morning, people woke up to the news that HSLC exam results would be released today.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu in a tweet on Monday morning said that the results of the HSLC exams will be declared by the SEBA today.

“SEBA will declare the results of HSLC Exam 2023 today at 10:00,” Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu stated in a tweet.

Also read: Assam HSLC results 2023 | Complete toppers list here

This decision of the Assam government to declare the HSLC results on May 22 seems to have resulted in the desired effect.

With the announcement of the HSLC results in the state, media outlets in Assam – especially the electronic media – have completely turned their heads towards covering the exam results day.

The media houses in Assam since the morning of May 22 have been relentlessly covering the HSLC exam results, barely giving any space to the more pressing issue of SI Junmoni Rabha’s ‘mysterious’ death, which is under investigation.

The Assam HSLC results were declared at a time when the Assam government and the state’s police force have been under the scanner of the media for the alleged nexus with criminals and the ‘mysterious’ death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

Notably, the Congress party in Assam has demanded a judicial inquiry into the ‘mysterious’ death of sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.

“Assam Congress demands a thorough investigation into the alleged murder of this valiant soldier of Assam,” the party stated.

Also read: Assam | Junmoni Rabha death case: Congress demands judicial probe

The Assam Congress further added, “CM Himanta Biswa Sarma must break his silence and stop safeguarding any personnel and syndicate as alleged.”

“Question remains – CM who keeps singing songs of protection for Axom Jiori is silent today, why? What is he afraid of?”

It may be mentioned that Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha died on May 16 and initially, it was reported that her death was an accident.

However, later it was found that there were some angles that indicated that she was allegedly ‘murdered’.

The post-mortem report of deceased Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha also revealed several nerve-shivering facts.

These revelations have thrown light on several dark sides of the entire episode that indicates a “pre-planned murder”.

As per the post-mortem report, upon examination, the body was found with multiple injuries and wounds in most of the body.

The post-mortem report, which was conducted within 24 hours, revealed multiple rib fractures on both sides of Junmoni Rabha’s body.

The report also suggested that injury marks were noticed over both the knees, legs, elbow and hands.