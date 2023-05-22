GUWAHATI: The Congress party in Assam has demanded a judicial inquiry into the ‘mysterious’ death of sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.

A delegation of the Assam Congress, on Sunday (May 21), visited the family members of deceased SI Junmoni Rabha in Guwahati.

The Assam Congress delegation was led by senior party leader Debabrata Saikia.

Other Assam Congress leaders, who visited the family members of Junmoni Rabha are: MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Nandita Das, Abdur Rashid Mandal, Shibamoni Bora and other leaders.

“Assam Congress demands a thorough investigation into the alleged murder of this valiant soldier of Assam,” the party stated.

The Assam Congress further added: “CM Himanta Biswa Sarma must break his silence and stop safeguarding any personnel and syndicate as alleged.”

“Question remains – CM who keeps singing songs of protection for Axom Jiori is silent today, why? What is he afraid of?”

It may be mentioned that Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha died on May 16 and initially, it was reported that her death was an accident.

However, later it was found that there were some angles that indicated that she was allegedly ‘murdered’.

The post-mortem report of deceased Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha also revealed several nerve-shivering facts.

These revelations have thrown light on several dark sides of the entire episode that indicates a “pre-planned murder”.

As per the post-mortem report, upon examination, the body was found with multiple injuries and wounds in most of the body.

The post-mortem report, which was conducted within 24 hours, has revealed multiple rib fractures on both sides of Junmoni Rabha’s body.

The report also suggested that injury marks were noticed over both the knees, legs, elbow and hands.

Meanwhile, although the criminal investigation department (CID) has been investigating the ‘mysterious’ death of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha, on Saturday (Many 20), director general of police (DGP) GP Singh said that the investigation has now been recommended to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).