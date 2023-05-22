Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria released a book namely ‘Partitioned Freedom’ authored by Ram Madhav in a city hotel in Guwahati on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria, ravishing the glorious past of the country, said, “India is the most ancient civilization of the world and has always been looked upon as a land of wealth and wisdom. India has been credited to have developed philosophy, mathematics, science and technology of a very high order, which had attracted scholars from all over the world.

“India’s contribution to the march of civilization goes back to several thousand years. Before the advent of Britishers, Indian goods were internationally recognized for their quality and craftsmanship. India had a much bigger presence in industry and manufacturing than any nation in Europe or Asia. Historical records establish the level of progress and prosperity attained by India before the advent of the Europeans,” he said.

Assam Governor also said that the freedom struggle of the country stirred national consciousness.

However, the consequent independence achieved was a result of losing of several human lives and dividing India into two nations. As a result, when India became independent, the atmosphere was not of merriment and jubilation.

The Governor further said that the people of the nation are working very hard to mitigate the problems stemmed from partition and take the country forward by making use of the ancient glories and past heritage.

The Governor said that the government has been working relentlessly on the roadmap to use the opportunity that democracy has given this country.

He said the government is working on mission mode to rediscover the lost vitality that existed in the country before independence. He said the government and its people are dedicating every day and every step, every journey and every process to make the country great in all aspects.

Assam Governor also congratulated Ram Madhav for penning down the book and wished that the book would be of great value for the academic and intellectual community.

The book launch programme was organized by Byatikram MASDO and was attended by the author Ram Madhav, educationaist D. Sangeeta Tripathi, deputy high commissioner for Bangladesh in Guwahati Ruhul Amin along with a host of other dignitaries.