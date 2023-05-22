GUWAHATI: The board of secondary education, Assam (SEBA), on Monday (May 22), declared the results of the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) exams (class 10 exams).

A total of 61 candidates managed to grab the top 10 spots.

Hridam Thakuria, a student of Sankardev Sishu Niketan at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district of Assam, topped the exam.

He scored a total of 596 marks out of 600 to grab the 1st position in the Assam HSLC exams 2023.

COMPLETE TOPPERS LIST HERE:

According to the SEBA, male candidates outshined their female counterparts in the 2023 HSLC (class 10) exams.

Male candidates secured a total pass percentage of 74.71 per cent, whereas female candidates secured a total pass percentage of 70.96 per cent.

Out of the total, 1,90,765 male candidates, who appeared in the Assam HSLC exams this year, 1,42,524 managed to clear it.

On the other hand, a total of 2,24,559 female candidates had appeared for the exams, with 1,59,356 clearing it.

A total of 46,431 male candidates secured first division, 71,060 candidates secured second division and 25,033 candidates secured third division.

Similarly, 48,482 female candidates secured first division, 77,513 candidates secured second division and 33,361 candidates secured third division.

This year’s HSLC exams in Assam witnessed the second highest pass percentage since 1992.

A total of 72.69 per cent of the total candidates, who appeared in the exams cleared it.

The results of HSLC (class 10) exams were released on the official website – sebaonline.org.

Other websites:

resultsassam.mic.in

indiaresults.com

results.shiksha

assam.shiksha

exametc.com

schools9.com

assamresult.in

jagranjosh.com

vidyavision.com

Assam HSLC results 2023: How to check

Go to the Assam HSLC result 2023 official website sebaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link.

In the next step, enter roll number and other required details

Post submitting details, Assam board HSLC result 2023 will open up on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The 2023 HSLC exams in Assam were held between March 3 and April 1.

The original result mark sheet and certificates will be provided through schools after a few days of the declaration of the SEBA HSLC result 2023 in Assam.