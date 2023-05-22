GUWAHATI: The board of secondary education, Assam (SEBA) declared the results of class 10 exams, held recently, on Monday (May 22).

The results of the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) exams in Assam were declared by the SEBA.

The results of HSLC (class 10) exams were released on the official website – sebaonline.org.

Other websites:

resultsassam.mic.in

indiaresults.com

results.shiksha

assam.shiksha

exametc.com

schools9.com

assamresult.in

jagranjosh.com

vidyavision.com

Assam HSLC results 2023: How to check

Go to the Assam HSLC result 2023 official website sebaonline.org

2. On the homepage, click on the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link.

3. In the next step, enter roll number and other required details

4. Post submitting details, Assam board HSLC result 2023 will open up on screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The 2023 HSLC exams in Assam were held between March 3 and April 1.

To pass in the exam, candidates will have to secure a minimum of 30% marks in all the subjects.

In case they fail to do so, they will get an opportunity to appear in supplementary exams.

The original result mark sheet and certificates will be provided through schools after a few days of the declaration of the SEBA HSLC result 2023 in Assam.