Guwahati: Assam police on Saturday apprehended a suspected member of the banned militant outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) in Sivasagar district.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Mridul Barman, a resident of Charaideo.

Sources stated that Barman had alleged connections with the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover any further linkages that may exist.

He was nabbed based on specific inputs from the police and was traced in Sivasagar.

The Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) is a separatist militant outfit that operates in the northeastern region of India, primarily in the states of Assam and West Bengal.

The group aims to establish a separate state “Kamtapur” comprising parts of these two states.

The KLO was formed in 1995 with the objective of fighting for the rights and autonomy of the Kamtapuri-speaking people, who predominantly reside in the region. The organization advocates for cultural, linguistic, and political rights for the community.

Over the years, the KLO has been involved in various violent activities, including attacks on security forces, bombings, extortion, and recruitment drives.

The Indian government has designated the KLO as a banned organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Security forces have been engaged in operations to neutralize the group and curb their activities.