Guwahati: Security forces with police on Monday gave a major blow to the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) when they killed three militants in an alleged encounter and nabbed one cadre of the banned outfit from a hideout in eastern Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Monday night.

The slain KLO militants have been identified as Abhijit Deka of Rowta and Nipon Roy of Bongaigaon.

Police officials said acting on specific input about the presence of KLO cadres, a team of police and security forces launched an operation in the area inside the deep jungles of Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary in Kokrajhar district.

On seeing the team, KLO militants started firing and the police retaliated, killing two militants.

In an overnight operation @KokrajharPolice has unearthed two camps of newly formed KLO faction at Chakrshila hills at Kokrajhar-Dhubri border. Two cadres have been killed in exchange of fire while four others have been arrested. Two pistols, explosive making equipment and camping… pic.twitter.com/SSPHebPMgR — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) April 24, 2023

One KLO cadre, injured in the encounter, was nabbed from the spot. Police sources said that four cadres of the outfit managed to flee from the spot.

The police busted a hideout of the banned outfit inside the Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary. Security forces recovered two pistols, two knives, two machetes, four mobile phones, some electric wire and some incriminating documents from the hideout.