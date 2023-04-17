IMPHAL: Manipur police has arrested three leaders of Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL), a social voluntary organisation, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal tension/riots in several parts of the state, police said.

The arrest was made days after KKL objected inclusion of the Chin-Kuki and the Meitei Pangal (Manipuri Muslims) as indigenous people by the Manipur government.

The three arrested KKL leaders are Longjam Munindro (52), Uritkhinbam Manadeva Singh (40) and Sougrakpam Sushilkumar Singh (45).

The arrested trio are residents of Imphal West district of Manipur.

On Sunday, the Imphal West district police in Manipur arrested the trio from different locations.

They were produced before a local court and later remanded to judicial custody for further legal proceedings, the Manipur police informed.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh clarified that only the government has the authority of ascertaining whether any community major/minor is indigenous.