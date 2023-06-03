North Lakhimpur: In a brazen way of siphoning public money, the district Panchyat and Rural Development department has been found complicit as two Amrit Sarovar ponds are dug in a river bed, violating the norms applied to this scheme.

The work has been completed in Rajgarh-Bangali village under Ujjwalpur Gaon Panchayat under North Lakhimpur Rural Development Block where two Amrit Sarovar ponds are dug up on the bed of river Kakoi, a perennial river starting from the hills of Arunachal Pradesh which flows down the plains of the district before meeting river Subansiri.

According to sources, two large ponds (Amrit Sarovar) named Part-1 and Part-2 were constructed at Rajgarh Bangali under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Rural Development Yojana this year.

It is also learnt that the Lakhimpur district fisheries and agriculture department, despite clear standing orders from the government, jointly gave permission for the construction of Amrit Sarovar at the site.

The Lakhimpur District Rural Development Authority constructed ponds at the cost of Rs 31 lakhs through vendors.

The ponds are also constructed without full DPR approval.

The mandatory planting of three rows of trees on the banks of the Amrit Sarovar pond is also not followed by the constructing vendors.

Mission Amrit Sarovar (AAS) is a flagship scheme by the Indian government launched in on April 24, 2022 with a view to conserve water for future.

The Mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The guidelines of AAS strictly forbid digging of river beds for ponds.

In a related irregularity plaguing the Lakhimpur P&RD department, beneficiaries of PMAY houses have been found withdrawing the subsequent installments from the concerned office without completing the construction of their houses.

The incident is being reported from the Dikrang Gaon Panchayat under Karunabari Rural Development Block in Nowboicha in which beneficiaries have been found withdrawing installments by producing photographs of already completed PMAY houses belonging to others to confirm their utilization of earlier funds.

These irregularities are reported from Keyanmora, Dongibeel, Sonarigaon and Solmari villages under the Dikrang Gaon Panchayat.

There are also reports of people benefiting with the PMAY schemes despite having pucca houses of their own.

There are instances of beneficiaries obtaining different houses under PMAY though they live under the same roof.

The Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner has ordered an inquiry into this PMAY scam.