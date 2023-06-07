DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the armies of Bangladesh and India must strengthen their cooperation.

She also suggested that international peacekeeping operations by the two countries as a new area for bilateral cooperation.

The Bangladesh PM made these statement during a meeting with Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande.

Gen Pande arrived in Bangladesh on Monday on a two-day visit.

“Cooperation and collaboration should be strengthened between the armies of the two neighbouring countries,” Hasina told Gen Pande.

The Indian Army chief informed the PM that cooperation and collaboration between Bangladesh and India in the defence industry sector was progressing well.

On Monday, Pande met his Bangladesh counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

According to a military statement, the two Army chiefs discussed the existing bilateral ties and future cooperation.