Guwahati: A train carrying goods derailed in Boko of Kamrup district, Assam on Wednesday, after around 16 bogies detached from the moving train along the Kamakhya-Jogighopa railway track.

The incident took place at Singra Railway Station in Boko.

Reports indicate that several bogies derailed from the train, with around 15 to 16 of them completely detaching and falling apart. The train was transporting coal at the time of the accident.

After the occurrence, the train continued to move approximately 200 meters ahead, leaving behind only 6 to 7 bogies that remained attached.

The total number of bogies in the train was 60. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

This incident comes just a few days after a potentially catastrophic event was narrowly averted in Assam’s Kokrajhar, similar to the recent incident in Odisha.

On June 3, the engine of a train and two other bogies detached from the remaining eight bogies and travelled for nearly 600 meters.

The incident near Kokrajhar Railway Station saw the engine separating from the bogies. Fortunately, due to the train’s low speed and absence of passengers, a major accident was prevented.

Further details to be updated.