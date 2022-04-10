Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa on Sunday claimed that there were no price hikes in Assam and those who want to “eat without productivity” are the ones speaking about it.

On being questioned about inflation, Tasa cross-questioned the journalist as to where the price rise was.

He said that he has nothing to say and claimed that people who are not productive see the inflation.

He also claimed that prices of various commodities were much lower in Assam as compared to other states in India.

Tasa further blamed the COVID-19 for the price rise in the country and said that it should not be a “slogan”.

It may be mentioned that the prices of commodities have been claimed to be at the all-time high mark.

The price of petrol and diesel have continued to rise uncontrollably and very less discussion on the issue is being made.