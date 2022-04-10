AGARTALA: After being granted conditional bail, the suspected JMB linkmen were once again arrested by Assam Police in connection with a case registered with the Jogighopa police station in Bongaigaon Assam.

A team of the Assam Police reached Sonamura under Sepahijala district of Tripura and arrested the accused persons— Abul Kashem (33), Hamid Ali (38) and Imran Hossein (24); all residents of KhadyaKhala village under Jatrapur police station.

Tripura Police, earlier, arrested the trio based on central intelligence inputs.

All of them are suspected to have links with Bangladeshi terror outfit Jamaat Ul Mujahideen Bangladesh. But, they were granted bail by Sepahijala District Court.

They were once again produced before the Court with a prayer of transit remand, however, the Court sent them to Jail custody till April 16.

SDPO Sonamura Banoj Biplab Das said, “They have been once again arrested in connection with a case registered in Assam. They had been produced before the Court with remand prayer but the Court sent them to Jail Custody till April 16”.