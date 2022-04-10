Guwahati: A suspected cattle smuggler was killed while two others were injured during police firing at Bilasipara in Dhubri district on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sakan Ali and the injured persons were identified as Nasir Ali and Sohidul Ali.

The injured are admitted to the Dhubri Civil Hospital for treatment.

As per reports, the incident took place on Saturday night based on an input with the police that cattle were being allegedly smuggled in a car.

Based on the input, an operation was initiated and police tracked down a Tata Indigo bearing registration AS-17E-0837.

The police stated that the vehicle was trying to escape and the occupants had opened fire on the police.

Police in retaliation fired several rounds at the vehicle resulting in the death of one occupant while two others were left injured.

During the incident, a cow that was being smuggled too died of bullet injury.

An investigation is still on.