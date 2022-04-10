Personnel of the Assam Rifles, on Sunday, seized a huge cache of war-like stores from Champhai district in Mizoram.

“In a major successful operation against anti-national activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovers a huge cache of weapon, ammunition and other war like stores on 10 April 2022,” an official statement read.

The arms, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered following an operation near Tyao Kawn village in Champhai district of Mizoram near the India-Myanmar border.

“The team had a specific information of a possible dealing involving sale of WLS to PDF near village Tyao Kawn. The Assam Rifles team suspected arrival of the delivery of WLS and reacted to apprehended the individuals,” the statement added.

It further stated: “The individuals however were startled and escaped into Myanmar. While rushing away to save themselves from being apprehended by own team, the suspected individuals left the bag on the spot containing war like stores.”

“Use of such war like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities. This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives,” it added.

Recovered items:

9 mm Pistol – 02 numbers

0.32 Revolver – 01 number

0.32 revolver live rounds

15 Improvised Hand Grenade – 07

Tac Phone/ RS walkie talkie – 02

Tac Vest – 01

Power bank with lead – 01

ORS sachet – 01 packet