The Maoists are ‘desperately’ trying to expand their footprint in the Northeast, especially Assam, report claimed.

According to a report by news agency IANS, there are intelligence inputs suggesting Maoists trying to expand their bases in the north-eastern states, especially in Assam.

Intelligence and other credible reports also suggest that Maoists are desperately trying to revive their base in West Bengal’s “Jungle Mahal”.

Notably, Assam and West Bengal share a 127-long inter-state border, “where Maoist rebels are desperately trying to set up bases”.

In Assam, security agencies have intensified their crackdown on Maoist leaders who have been trying to establish a base in the state.

Several people have been arrested in Assam by the police and other security agencies for their alleged links with Maoists.

The national investigation agency (NIA), on March 7, had arrested Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da, a central committee member of the CPI-Maoist.

Kanchan Da was arrested from Cachar district in Assam, from where he was allegedly trying to establish a base of the Maoists in the Barak Valley of the state.

The NIA, on April 3, arrested a woman Maoist leader from Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The woman Maoist leader, who was on the run for a long time, was identified as Reema Orang alias Saraswati.

On April 7, a person named Hridoy Kalita, who is believed to be a close-aide of Kanchan Da was arrested by the Assam police for having alleged links with Maoists.

Kalita was arrested by sleuths of Assam police’s crime branch from Chaygaon area near Guwahati city in Kamrup district.

Notably, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the state police is tackling with the third wave of attempt by Maoists to establish a base in Assam.

“There were such attempts by Maoists to establish base in Assam. This is the third wave. There were similar attempts in 2008 and 2013-14 also,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

CM Sarma further expressed hope that the Maoist network in Assam would soon be ‘neutralised’.

“Both NIA and Assam police are working together to find out the entire network of Maoist sympathizers and supporters. We have already arrested few people. We will neutralize the network very soon,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.