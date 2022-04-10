Remote health centres in Meghalaya are soon to be powered by solar technology.

The Meghalaya government has installed solar-powered devices in as many as 100 health centres in remote villages of the state.

The Meghalaya government is planning to cover rural health centres in the state under solar power scheme.

These rural health centres in Meghalaya are to be powered with solar technology in a bid to improve their overall functioning.

As many as 100 health sub-centres in 11 districts of Meghalaya have been powered by solar technology under a pilot programme of the National Health Mission (NHM).

Energy efficient equipment like radiant warmer, suction apparatus, spotlight, solar direct drive vaccine refrigerator and luminaries, were installed and made functional.

According to the Meghalaya health department, the state government partnered with SELCO Foundation to power remaining 342 sub-centres and 122 primary health centres (PHCs) across the state with solar technology.