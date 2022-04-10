The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Pakistan has collapsed after losing the no-trust vote shortly after midnight on Saturday.

With this, Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to be removed by a no-trust vote.

The opposition in Pakistan – a coalition of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties – secured votes of 174 members, two more than the required strength of 174 to oust Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party MNAs walked out of the national assembly prior to the commencement of the voting to the no-trust motion.

Only the opposition members of national assembly (MNAs) voted in the no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan vacated the official residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan minutes before he lost the vote.

The National Assembly of Pakistan will meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif is likely to replace Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The National Assembly – dissolved days ago by President Arif Alvi – reconvened on Saturday following the Supreme Court intervention.