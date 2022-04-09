Islamabad: Pakistan’s Opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Prime Minister Imran Khan should go to India if he liked it “so much”.

Maryam who is the Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, made the statement after Imran Khan called India a “nation with a great sense of honour”.

Khan had said that he was not against India and had a lot of following in the neighbouring country.

Khan also said that India cannot be dictated by anyone and even a superpower cannot force the country for anything that is against its interests.

He added, “India is still buying oil from Russia despite their being sanctions.”

“What the European Union ambassadors said here, could they say that to India also?”, he asked.

Following these statements by the Pak PM, Maryam said that he has “gone mad”.

She added that someone should tell a person who has gone mad after seeing this power gone that he has been expelled by his own party and no one else.

“If you like India so much then shift there and leave the life of Pakistan,” she said.