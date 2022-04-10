A wanted criminal, suspected to be a weapons dealer, was shot at by the police late on Saturday night in Nagaon district of Assam.

The incident has been reported from Salbagan area in Dabaka of Assam’s Nagaon district.

The accused, who was shot at by the police, has been identified as Samsul Haque.

Samsul was earlier arrested by the police following a raid at his residence.

The police opened fire at Samsul Haque after he allegedly tried to escape from custody from a spot he was taken by the police, where Samsul had allegedly hid weapons.

Samsul was immediately admitted to the Bhogeswari Phukani civil hospital in Nagaon for treatment.

Samsul had sustained bullet injury on his right leg.