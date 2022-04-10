Garbhanga reserve forest in Assam is soon likely to be notified as a wildlife sanctuary.

If notified, the Garbhanga reserve forest bordering Meghalaya will become the 25th wildlife sanctuary in Assam.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 18(1), (2) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended up-to-date, the governor of Assam is pleased to declare its intention to constitute the land described in the Schedules annexe here to as Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary,” a notification from Assam Governor stated.

A total of 117 square kilometres of land area in Rani and Garbhanga reserve forest is likely to be notified as a wildlife sanctuary following settlement of rights.

The Assam Governor has also appointed deputy commissioner of Kamrup-Metro district as collector under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 under Section 18(B) of the Wildlife (Protection), Act, 1972 to inquire into and determine the existence, nature and extent of rights of any person in or over the land comprised within the limits.

