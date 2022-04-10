As many as sixteen (16) villages in Hailakandi districts of Assam are to be developed as model villages.

These sixteen villages in Hailakandi district of Assam would be developed into model villages during the current fiscal year.

In 10 of these sixteen villages, Pradhan Mantri Aadarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) will be implemented ensuring Rs 20 lakh for each village for various works.

In the remaining six villages, the Assam Adarsha Gram Yojana (AAGY) will be implemented.

Benefits of the schemes will reach beneficiaries after accounts are opened in any nationalised bank near the villages.

The ten villages where the PMAGY scheme will be implemented are: Barbond part III, Bakrihawar Part II and III, North Narayanpur Part IV, Palarpar, Ramnathpur Part V, Gharmurra Part V, Jacobpura Part V, Dhalai-Malai Part VI and Harishnagar Part I.

The six model villages where AAGY scheme will be implemented are Barbond Part I, Bhajantipur Part I, Rongpur Part VI, Dhalai-Malai Part V, North Kanchanpur Part II, Mohanpur Part II.