Guwahati: Two elephants were found dead in the Kondoli area of Nagaon, Assam on Friday morning under mysterious circumstances.

Sources informed that the elephants were found in Kuhiartoli.

The elephants had no injury marks but were found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Of the dead jumbos, one was a female in her mid-age.

The forest department has been informed about the incident and an investigation into the death of the elephants has been initiated.

It may be mentioned that there were around 25 elephant deaths in the past two years in the region of which almost all are termed to be mysterious.

It may be mentioned that in 2021, at least 18 elephants were found dead in the same area.

While the exact cause was not known immediately, the officials suspected that they died due to lightning strikes.

The incident pointed towards several suspicions but a conclusion was not seen.

The incident of the two elephants found dead on Friday raises similar suspicion.

A source said that since there are no injuries or marks that could be the reason behind the death, it has been suspected that it might be related to food or even poisoning. All investigations are being carried out.