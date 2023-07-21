Guwahati: An oil field in Sivasagar, Assam witnessed a massive fire on Friday.

As per reports, the oil field belongs to SK Petro Services Private Limited under ONGC and is located in Nazira’s Geleki.

In order to control the fire, police and fire tenders of the ONGC were deployed immediately.

So far there were no reports of any person being injured in the incident or the fire spreading any further.

The deployed emergency response teams are trying to bring the fire under control.

This is a developing story, further details will be updated soon.