Guwahati: In a recent series of tweets, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued to spark a debate over the names ‘Bharat’ and ‘India’.

He urged the nation to embrace its civilizational roots and free itself from “colonial legacies”.

On his Twitter handle, Sarma expressed his perspective on the constitutional adoption of the name ‘India,’ which he believes was borrowed from a colonial legacy and still continues to be in use.

He stated that the civilizational conflict between ‘Bharat’ and ‘India’ runs much deeper than a mere choice of names.

Sarma’s tweets attracted attention as he linked the names to historical significance and emphasized the need to prioritize ‘Bharat’.

He in a tweet on Wednesday wrote, “I made one tweet on BHARAT and Congress remembered the huge success of Start-Up India, Skill India and Digital India.”

“The Constitutional adoption of the name – India, was borrowed from a Colonial legacy and continues to remain in force like many such legacies. But the civilizational conflict between Bharat and India runs much deeper than a mere choice of names. BHARAT must Win, BHARAT will Win,” tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A day earlier he tweeted, “Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat.The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat . BJP for BHARAT”

The tweets have sparked discussions on social media platforms, with opinions divided over the two names and their implications.

The reference to him stirring the India-Bharat debate was right after several opposition parties united and decided to name their alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance)

With all this, a new narrative of India vs Bharat was seen on social media with people trying to denounce the name India.