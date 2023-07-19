Guwahati: Elvis Ali Hazarika, renowned swimmer from Assam, has etched his name in history by becoming the first Assamese from the North East to accomplish the remarkable feat of crossing the English Channel two ways.

Covering a staggering distance of 78 kilometres, Hazarika achieved this extraordinary milestone by swimming in a relay from England’s Samphire to France’s Calais and back, clocking an impressive time of 31 hours.

Hazarika’s journey to this momentous achievement was marked by unwavering determination and relentless effort, pushing himself to work harder every day.

Also Read: Assam: Japanese Encephalitis claims four lives in Dhemaji

After hours of preparation and relentless practice, he overcame numerous challenges that came his way during the arduous swim.

The daring swim presented a series of daunting challenges, including encounters with Jellyfish, Dolphins, Seals, and the relentless assault of Saltwater.

Also Read: Assam floods | Nearly 89,000 people still affected

Hazarika and his team also faced heavy currents and choppy weather throughout their gruelling journey.

However, he finally completed the swim and became the first Assamese to achieve the goal of crossing the English Channel.

It is not just the English Channel, Hazarika has completed several other channels including the North Channel.