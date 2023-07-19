Guwahati: In the past few weeks, at least seven cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) have been detected in Dhemaji District, Assam.

Additionally, several cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been reported from different Block Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in the district, according to sources from the Health department.

The affected areas include Dhemaji, Bordoloni, Muchkhowa, Sissiborgaon, and Jonai blocks within Dhemaji district.

JE has claimed the lives of four individuals, including a minor girl, while several others are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

Recently, two patients were admitted to Dhemaji Civil Hospital, and one of them succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, as per the sources.

Also Read: Assam: Leopard terrorising human-inhabited areas caged in Dibrugarh

Last year in July, JE caused one fatality and infected over 20 people in the district, indicating a recurring pattern of mosquito-borne diseases in the region.

The continuous outbreak of these diseases in rural areas is causing significant concern among the local population and health department officials.

Also Read: Manipur: AITC fact-finding delegation arrives in state to assess situation

To address the situation, the district health department has been actively conducting fogging operations in vulnerable areas to control the growth of Culex mosquitoes, the primary vectors for JE viruses. Additionally, they have distributed over 1000 chemical-dipped bed nets free of cost to rural households.

Dr Kishore Kr Kaman, Chief Medical Officer (Communicable Disease) of Dhemaji, revealed that many AES cases have been observed in Block PHCs, affecting individuals who suffered from fever and headache due to viral infections from the flood-ravaged areas.

In response to the outbreak, health workers have been mobilized to conduct awareness camps and distribute chemical-dipped bed nets to vulnerable families in the affected regions.