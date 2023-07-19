Imphal: A five-member fact-finding delegation from the All India Trinamul Congress (AITC) arrived in Manipur to assess the ground reality of the prevailing ethnic violence in the state.

The delegation, including two women Members of Parliament, was led by Derek O’Brien MP, the Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha.

The other team members comprised Kalyan Banerjee, MP and Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, MP and Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Dola Sen, MP Rajya Sabha, and Sushmita Dev, MP Rajya Sabha.

Upon their arrival at Imphal airport from Kolkata, the delegation immediately embarked on a helicopter tour to Churachandpur district headquarters, where they will meet with various leaders.

The visit was initiated under the instructions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the leader of AITC, to gain firsthand knowledge of the ethnic violence situation.

During their stay in the border state, the team plans to visit several relief camps.

Sushmita Dev, MP Rajya Sabha, emphasized that both the people of West Bengal and AITC advocate for peace and peaceful coexistence among the ethnic communities residing in Manipur.

She assured the people of Manipur that AITC would stand by them in the Parliament.

The delegation’s visit comes amid criticism of the central and state government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, for their alleged failure in curbing the acts of violence in Manipur.

It is noteworthy that despite the AITC’s visit and concern about the situation, there is not a single elected legislator of the party in the 60-member Manipur legislative assembly.

The AITC’s fact-finding delegation is set to leave Imphal on Thursday, concluding their assessment of the ethnic violence state.