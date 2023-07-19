GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Tuesday (July 18).

However, nearly 89,000 people still remain affected by the deluge in the state.

As many as 16 districts of Assam are reeling under flood waters.

Eight people across Assam have lost their lives thus far due to the first wave of floods this year.

Altogether 88,911 people in 16 districts remain affected by floods in the state, said Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The Brahmaputra river is flowing over the red mark in Dhubri, Tezpur and Nematighat.

A large portion of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Morigaon district has been submerged.