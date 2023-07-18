GUWAHATI: Is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mulling to rename India as Bharat?

If what Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday (July 18) can be taken as an indication, the renaming of India as Bharat does seem a possibility in the future.

“Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat. BJP for BHARAT”, tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 18, 2023

This tweet from the Assam CM came in response to the opposition parties meeting at Bengaluru on Tuesday (July 18).

During the meeting of the opposition parties, the Congress-led united progressive alliance (UPA) was renamed as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

With the opposition parties renaming the alliance as INDIA, the BJP might be using the term Bharat to address India.

Referring to India as Bharat seems will be the way forward for the BJP, especially after the opposition parties renamed UPA as INDIA.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the grand old party is not interested in the Prime Minister post.

He said that Congress was neither interested in power nor the post of Prime Minister.

“I am happy that 26 parties are present in Bengaluru to work unitedly. Together, we are in government in 11 states today,” said Kharge.

He added: “They (BJP) are scared that the unity they see here will result in their defeat next year.”

Meanwhile, TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said: “This meeting (opposition meet) is good and fruitful. Its outcome will be beneficial for this country.”