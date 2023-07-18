BENGALURU: The Congress-led united progressive alliance (UPA) has been ‘renamed’ as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
The renaming of the alliance, comprising 26 opposition parties, took place on Tuesday (July 18), during a meeting of the parties in Bengaluru.
Top leaders of the opposition parties have enthusiastically tweeted about the new name of the alliance.
“PM Modi got a chance to rule the country for ten years and he has made a complete mess of almost every sector,” said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal said: “He has created hatred amongst the people, the economy is in shambles, inflation is at its peak, there is unemployment in all sectors.”
“It is time for the people of India to get rid of him, so all the like-minded parties are coming together,” the Delhi CM added.
Meanwhile, during the opposition parties’ meet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the grand old party is not interested in the Prime Minister post.
He said that Congress was neither interested in power nor the post of Prime Minister.
“I am happy that 26 parties are present in Bengaluru to work unitedly. Together, we are in government in 11 states today,” said Kharge.
He added: “They (BJP) are scared that the unity they see here will result in their defeat next year.”
Meanwhile, TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said: “This meeting (opposition meet) is good and fruitful. Its outcome will be beneficial for this country.”
Full list of opposition parties:
- Congress
- All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)
- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP):
- Janata Dal (United):
- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD):
- Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM):
- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – Sharad Pawar faction
- Shiv Sena (UBT)
- Samajwadi Party (SP)
- Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
- Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)
- Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)
- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
- Communist Party of India (Marxist)
- Communist Party of India (CPI)
- Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation
- Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
- All India Forward Bloc
- Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
- Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
- Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)
- Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)
- Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
- Kerala Congress (M)
- Kerala Congress (Joseph)