Imphal: In the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a 7-point settlement has been reached in the Lucy Marem murder case through a Memorandum of Understanding, purportedly signed between the United Naga Council (UNC) and Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) at the CM’s Secretariat on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed by NG Lorho, President of UNC, Jeetendra Ningomba, Coordinator of COCOMI, and Ningthoujam Geoffrey, Secretary to the Chief Minister.

As part of the agreement, the government has also pledged to provide Rs 20 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased woman and offer a suitable government job to the daughter of the deceased Naga woman at the earliest.

The representatives of UNC and COCOMI, in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other dignitaries, have achieved an amicable solution to the killing of a Maring Naga woman amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

The representatives of UNC and COCOMI met Chief Minister N Biren Singh at 5 pm on July 18, along with Khshim Vashum, Minister of Transports, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Dinganglung Gangmei, MLA of Nungba Assembly constituency and chairman of Hills Area Committee, and SS Olish, MLA of Chandel assembly constituency.

The UNC representatives expressed their anguish over the brutal killing of M Lucy (Maring Naga), originally from Narun village, Chandel district, on July 15 at Sawombung. She was residing at Beaulalram, Pallel, Tengnoual district and Langol Game village Zone III, Quarter. They presented their grievances before Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

COCOMI, by taking moral responsibility, expressed regret over the brutal killing of M Lucy and offered a sincere apology to the Naga delegates led by the UNC.

The Chief Minister condemned the inhuman crime and shared his grief and sympathy with the family members of M Lucy and the representatives of UNC. He assured them that justice will not only be done but also be seen to be done.

It should be mentioned that nine persons, including five women, were arrested in connection with the killing of Lucy Maring. Various organizations condemned the killing and staged sit-in protests at different locations in the valley districts of Manipur.