Imphal: The opposition Congress in Manipur on Monday again demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, alleging that the state government has utterly failed to restore normalcy and peace in the state, even 75 days after the ethnic violence broke out.

Congress state General Secretary P. Saratchandra said that the lives of a large number of innocent people have been lost, thousands of people have been displaced, and the people of the state are in an unprecedented situation. He also questioned the government’s inaction in dealing with the militants who had signed the Suspension of Operation with the government.

“We don’t want an unqualified CM who is keen to protect his chair only destroying the interest of the state and its people. We have lost our trust in the BJP government and we strongly believe that the state government would not protect the people of Manipur,” Saratchandra told the media.

The Congress leader also said that the state government should fix a time frame to solve the issue and bring back peace in Manipur, or else hand it over to capable people.

In a related development, Manipur State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra and other senior leaders of the party on Monday distributed toys, chocolates, stationery and heartfelt gifts to children at a relief camp in Manipur.

The relief camp is being run by the Congress party for the displaced people of the ethnic violence. The children were delighted to receive the gifts from the Congress leaders.

Meghachandra said that the Congress party is committed to providing relief to the victims of the ethnic violence. He also said that the party will continue to fight for the rights of the people of Manipur.