Guwahati: Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan on Monday filed an FIR against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remark on the Miya community.

Bhuyan, in his FIR, which was lodged with the Dispur police station, said that Sarma’s statement was “intended to create a division among different communities in the state and clearly prejudicial to national integration.”

Bhuyan also cites a recent Supreme Court order that directed all states and union territories to register cases over hate speech even if no complaint is made.

Sarma’s remarks came in response to a question about the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president and MP Badruddin Ajmal’s statement that Assam is incomplete without the Miya community.

Sarma said that if people from Upper Assam came to Guwahati, he would “clear Guwahati from Mias.”

The statement has sparked outrage, with critics claiming that it undermines social harmony and promotes division among communities.

The Asom Sankhayalaghu Sangram Parishad, a civil society group, has lodged an FIR against Sarma at the Nagaon Sadar police station.

The Chief Minister’s remarks have also been criticized for being insensitive and divisive. The term “Miya Assamese” is considered to be derogatory by many, and Sarma’s comments about the dietary habits of different communities have been seen as offensive.