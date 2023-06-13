GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court has given a clean chit to former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta in the infamous “secret killings” case.

Giving clean chit to Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, the Gauhati high court stated that the allegations against the former Assam chief minister were part of a conspiracy by political parties and other organisations in the state to tarnish his image.

Meanwhile, former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta has hailed the verdict of the Gauhati high court saying that “justice has been served”.

The former Assam chief minister added that the judgement of the Gauhati high court has reaffirmed his faith in the judiciary system of the country.

“Justice has been served. This verdict has reaffirmed my faith the judiciary system of the country,” said former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.

The Gauhati high court has also pulled up Rajya Sabha MP from Assam – Ajit Bhuyan and Ananta Kalita for failing to provide substantial proofs in support of their claims.

The duo had filed an instant interlocutory application under section 5 of the limitation act challenging the judgement passed by the Gauhati high court in the case on September 3, 2018.

The “secret killings” in Assam had allegedly taken place during 1998–2001.

It was probably the darkest chapter in the political history of Assam.

Relatives, friends and sympathisers of ULFA militants were allegedly hunted down and killed by unknown assailants.

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was the chief minister of Assam, when the “secret killings” had allegedly taken place in the state.

With the fall of the Mahanta-led Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) government in Assam after the 2001 state assembly elections, the “secret killings” stopped.

The “Saikia Commission” report into the alleged “secret killings” provided details about the killings.

According to the report, the killings were allegedly organized by then Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta and executed by the police, with cooperation from the Indian Army.

However, according to the “Saikia Commission” report the actual assailants were the surrendered militants of the ULFA, commonly known as SULFA in Assam.

These SULFA members, allegedly approached their targets at home, at night, knocking on the door and calling out in Assamese to allay suspicion.

When the victims answered the door, they were allegedly shot or kidnapped to be shot elsewhere.