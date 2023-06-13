Guwahati: At least 575 people including 97 children from three districts of Assam have been affected by the first wave of flood, officials said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three districts – Udalguri district, Sonitpur district and Cachar district have been affected by the flood.

ASDMA said the flood has hit ten villages under three revenue circles and 150 hectares of cropland under the Gohpur revenue circle and the Kalaigaon revenue circle is currently underwater.

The flood waters have breached five embankments (three in Darrang district and one each in Lakhimpur district and Biswanath Sub-Division), damaged the infrastructure of seven roads and flood waters inundated a few schools, Anganwadi centres.

On the other hand, ASDMA stated that heavy rainfall during the last two days has triggered flash floods in several parts of Silchar town in the Cachar district.

In view of the onset of the Monsoon and the possibility of rain-induced flood across the state, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday held a video conference with the DCs and other senior officers of the state administration to put in place all necessary steps and ramp up flood preparedness and response system.

The Chief Minister asked the Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Gyanendra Dev Tripathi to take steps for prepositioning of NDRF and SDRF personnel in vulnerable districts especially in Dima Hasao.

He also asked ASDMA to activate risk communication and early warning systems to warn the people against the potential threats of the flood.