GUWAHATI: Convenor of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met leaders of the Kuki outfits under suspension of operations (SoO).

NEDA convenor and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met at least four leaders of two Kuki rebel groups from Manipur under SoO in Guwahati.

The meeting was held on Sunday night in Guwahati, Assam.

According to sources, the meeting was fruitful, with the Kuki leaders hoping for restoration of peace in Manipur following the intervention of the NEDA convenor.

Earlier, on Saturday (June 10), the Assam chief minister had visited Imphal in Manipur and held talks with CM Biren Singh over the current security situation in the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma – on Saturday (June 10), had stated that peace and stability in Manipur is of utmost important.

“For us (BJP), peace and stability in Manipur are very important,” said NEDA convenor and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to sources, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to visit Churachandpur district of Manipur next week.

During his likely trip to Churachandpur in Manipur, the NEDA convenor will hold discussions with Kuki leaders.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.