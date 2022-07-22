Guwahati: The Assam floods have turned out to be a better situation as the number of people affected as well as districts impacted has drastically gone down.

As per the latest Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), till Thursday evening only four districts remained affected across the state.

Along with these districts, six revenue circles and 55 villages were impacted.

In terms of population, the number has reached 17213 which seems to have increased by around 800 people as compared to Wednesday.

The state has also witnessed 237 hectares of cropland being damaged till Thursday while no new deaths were reported.

As per the ASDMA, nine relief camps and two relief distribution centres are still operational. The relief camps are hosting 1253 people.